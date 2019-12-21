Police Arrest Traditional Ruler, Others for Alleged Armed Robbery, Kidnapping

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The police in Nasarawa State frirday said it had arrested the traditional ruler of Tunga in Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state, Alhaji Dalhatu Abubakar, alongside 45 others over alleged armed robbery and kidnapping.

When parading the 65 years old monarch, who is the Sarkin Tunga, alongside some other 45 suspected armed robbers and kidnappers in Lafia, the Nasarawa State Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe, said the monarch was arrested at Mangoro Goma in Tunga Village by the police when acting on credible information.

CP Longe said: “Acting on credible information availed to the command through technical intelligence, coupled with consistent, diligent and real time monitoring of Alhaji Dalhatu Abubakar, the Sarkin Tunga, a notorious criminal with a long and inglorious reputation of covertly, in most clandestine manner, who has been on the wanted list of the state police command for abetting and aiding kidnapping activities in Loko in Nasarawa and Toto LGAs, was arrested on November 11, 2019 at Mangoro Goma of Tunga Village of Nasarawa LGA.”

According to the commissioner, two suspects were arrested in Akwanga LGA, four at Yelewata Village in Benue State, four in Masaka in Karu LGA, seven in Mararaba Udege Development Area and two other suspects were arrested in Doma LGA, among others.

This was even as the police also reported that it had arrested 35 suspected cultists, recovered nine firearms, 34 ammunition, three tricycles, two motorcycles, two motor vehicles and N602,000 cash.

“Upon a tip off, police personnel on aggressive patrol raided the criminal hideouts within Masaka and environs and a total of 30 suspected cultists were arrested, while the following exhibits were recovered from them: hard drugs, dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp, dangerous charms and three knives,” the Nasarawa Police Commissioner said.

Consequently, Longe warned all undesirable elements in the state whose stock in trade were armed robbery, kidnapping, burglary and theft to wind off their ignoble businesses and follow the lawful path, as according to him “the command is going into 2020 with renewed vigour and more potent operational strategies in confronting and castrating the antics or scheming of criminal elements.”