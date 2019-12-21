Faustino Anjorin: Chelsea Captain in the Making?

He only made his professional debut against Grimsby Town in the EFL Cup four months ago and yet to establish himself as a regular player with Chelsea senior team, but he possess the charisma of a good leader. He, therefore, came as no surprise that Faustino Anjorin has been appointed as Chelsea captain for the 2019-2020 FA Youth Cup

An England U-19 international, Anjorin made his FA Youth Cup debut back in the 2017-2018 season and helped Chelsea win the competition, scoring three goals in six matches.

Speaking ahead of the third round tie against Huddersfield, Anjorin said: ‘’I’m buzzing to be back in the Youth Cup.

“Two years ago, winning it with Jody Morris and Ed Brand made memories that will stay with me forever and we want to make them again.

“Last year, unfortunately, we didn’t have the opportunity to do so and we were knocked out by a good Man United side, but this year we want to make Chelsea the winners again.’’

Anjorin made history for Chelsea when he came on in the 7-1 thrashing of Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup.

Then aged 17 years, 10 months and 2 days, Anjorin became the youngest player of Nigerian descent to debut for Chelsea in a UK football competition, breaking the record previously held by Fikayo Tomori (another Nigerian), who was aged 18 years, 4 months and 26 days when he debuted for Chelsea in the Premier League in May 2016.

Anjorin was given a chance by the club’s new management team after the teenager enjoyed a blistering start to the season, scoring five goals in his first seven games for Chelsea’s U-23.- including a brace in the EFL Trophy win over Swindon last month.

He is currently Chelsea’s development group top goalscorer, opening his account in the UEFA Youth League, Premier League 2 and the EFL Trophy.

Anjorin is a classic midfield powerhouse – who grew up idolising current Blues manager Frank Lampard.

Lampard, who has made it his mission to promote the youngsters has faith in the raw talent, as does his assistant Jody Morris – and the pair have been impressed by Anjorin’s rapid rise since they arrived in the summer.

His progress within the Blues academy has seen him compared to fellow graduate Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who also impressed at youth level.

Anjorin was born in Poole to a Nigerian father and an English mum.

He was named after the Colombian legend Faustino Asprila, who famously became the first player to score a hat-trick against Barcelona in the Champions League when he was playing up front for Newcastle.

By the age of seven Anjorin was scouted by Chelsea and invited to train in their youth set-up before officially joining at the age of nine. It was a dream come true for the boy, who idolised John Obi Mikel and wanted to play for the same club.

By the age of 16, Anjorin, who stands at an impressive 6ft 1 in, lifted the FA Youth Cup.

Not only was he the youngest player in the Chelsea side that beat Arsenal 7-1, his goal to end the rout was the icing on the cake.

Internationally, Anjorin’s form has been equally as impressive as it has for his club, and the FA have high hopes for him.

He has played for England at every junior level up to the U-19’s, but without a full cap to his name there could be a tussle with Nigeria for his services in the future.

Both-footed, Anjorin has a contract with Chelsea that doesn’t expire until 2021 but the club is already looking to tie him down to a longer deal.

Technically he’s underrated, despite his lanky frame, runs with the ball at pace and is strong in possession.

And he’s got decent vision, often able to pick out the perfect pass for a forward to run on to. But it is his finishing that helps him stand out from the crowd.

In fact, Jody Morris once revealed he was the “best finisher at the club.”

