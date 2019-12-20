Yuletide: UPBEAT Offers Unusual Fun for Families

By Mary Nnah

The UPBEAT Recreation Centre, the first ever West Africa trampoline park with a multi-purpose recreational facility that serves as a fitness and fun centre, is offering families unusual fun this festive period.

So, what better way to spend quality time with family and friends at Christmas and New Year than have activity the whole family can enjoy outside the confine of your home? Therefore, UPBEAT Recreation Centre is a place to be this season to enjoy an active experience with the kids while making some lasting festive memories.

Being the first Trampoline Park in West Africa, Upbeat is on the lookout for fun and fitness by providing a safe space to exercise while having fun, be it through trampoline, fitness classes or any of sporting activities like football, basketball, virtual reality, Santa experience, skating, volleyball and many more.

Announcing activities for this season during the Centre’s second year anniversary last weekend, the Operations Manager, Ms Siamanta Van-Labeke said, “We are so excited that we have made it to two years and so we welcome everybody to have a fun time with us”.

She noted that the two years have been absolutely phenomenal, adding, “we have had wonderful team that work here and all the wonderful guests that have come to support us from time to time”.

Aside the festive period where families can enjoy all the activities at Upbeat at a price that comes in a special package, prices are fixed for each activity at the centre at other times.

“We also have the Kids Camp holding from December 16 to 20, where kids can come from morning to 12pm and do different activities for a whole week. While on Christmas Day we would be unveiling of the Tree with Nickelodeon. And we would have a Santa Room as well where children can come and have a Santa Experience”, Van-Labeke said.

She stressed further that, “At UPBEAT, basically, we stand for a healthy lifestyle. So, we up your fun, up your life and up your fitness. We want people to embrace healthy lifestyle because with a healthy lifestyle, everything else is more productive. Basically, it is for people to enjoy life at an outdoor space.”

The Upbeat recreation centre is the brainchild of Architect and visionary, Moyo Ogunseinde ED, Uraga Real Estate, an initiative of Uraga Real Estate Limited, a subsidiary of Honeywell group of companies. Established in December 2017 in Nigeria, UPBEAT was born to fill a gap in the market, establishing a world class and fun sports and fitness recreation centre in Africa for the benefit for all in the community.