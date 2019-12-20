Trace Gospel Channel is Now on DStv

By Vanessa Obioha

At the MultiChoice Media Showcase held last month in South Africa, it was announced that the music channel Trace on DStv will be launching a gospel channel this month. It finally did on Wednesday, December 18. The new channel which is on DStv channel 332 offers the best of local and international gospel with music videos from various sub-genres that include Contemporary Gospel, Urban Gospel, Worship Gospel and Traditional Gospel.

By launching the new channel, Trace which is home to urban and afro-urban – celebrity news, music, lifestyle, entertainment and culture, is cementing its relationship with MultiChoice Nigeria and reiterating the company’s commitment to offer the continent the best of entertainment.

“We are a brand that is dedicated to showcasing the very best of Urban music from all genres from across the globe. Trace has built our audience by focusing on the best music and videos within the Afro Urban landscape. So, we are excited to extend our partnership with MultiChoice and launch Trace Gospel as it gives an international platform for the amazing talent within the strong faith community in the region,” says Managing Director of Trace Anglophone West Africa, Sam Onyemelukwe.

On the other hand, MultiChoice Nigeria, CEO John Ugbe stated that “Having Trace Gospel on DStv platform is part of our ongoing commitment to bringing a wide variety of the best in local and international content that touches the lives of our viewers. The addition of this channel onto our platform will ensure that our customers are exposed to even more entertainment options for their families, giving more value this festive season.”

Some of the dedicated programmes on the 24 hour channel include Sounds of South Africa, Urban Vibes, Hits 30, Praise Vibes and US Hits 10. The channel will be available on DStv Confam, Compact, Compact Plus and Premium packages.