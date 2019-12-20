Pastor Okeke Brings Succour to Widows

By Mary Nnah

For widows around Lawani Street, off Ishaga Road in Surulere, Lagos and its environs, the months of March, June, September and December are always times of relief and comfort as they were showered with different kind of gifts and there is always more than enough to take home as far as food and drinks are concerned.

The widows’ programme which is an initiative of Pastor Ebele Chuks Okeke of Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministry, of no 18 Lawani Street, Surulere, started three years ago and it has brought a lot of relief to widows across religious affiliation in the area.

“It is a vision from God. It was God that asked me to be taking care of the widows and I heard His voice clearly and that is what I’m holding on,” the Branch Pastor of MFM, Okeke said.

The pastor, who lost his father while still in his mother’s womb, said he knew what widows passed through from his mother’s experience.

“I knew what my father went through trying to ensure her children had a good life all alone without support from family members. They were really tough times for her,” he recalled.

Asked how he has been able to raise funds to take care of these widows that besieged the church in their large numbers each time the programme is held, Okeke said: “God has always been faithful each time we have the widows’ programme. Since it is God’s own vision that we should bless the widows He will not let us down”.

He however said the church would appreciate support from spirited individuals that are keen into keying into the initiative.

“The vision is to empower widows within Lawani Street and its environs not minding their religious affiliation. For now we host the widows four times in a year, with the December programme being a thanksgiving service, which is always the biggest of the four programmes. We however hope to make it bigger and more often in the nearest future by God’s grace,” the pastor noted.