For the Fourth Time, Odugbemi Is AMVCA Head Judge

By Vanessa Obioha

Femi Odugbemi, the renowned filmmaker will be returning as the Head Judge of Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) seventh edition. The announcement was made by Africa Magic, the organisers of the awards that recognises and celebrates creative talents in the

film and TV industry.

Odugbemi’s return marks the fourth time he will be working with the organisation in that capacity. He was the Head Judge of the awards from 2012 to 2014.

“I am delighted to contribute once again to the AMVCA vision of celebrating the best films and filmmakers of Africa. It is heart-warming that previous winners of the AMVCA across the continent have become highly rated creative brands who are leading in the industry with excellent content and films. I am hopeful that we can continue the tradition of high integrity of these awards towards honouring achievement and best practices,” said the filmmaker who is also a voting member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS).

Odugbemi who is also the Co-Founder/Executive Director of the popular iRepresent International Documentary Film Festival Lagos has over 30 years experience in film and TV industry. He has produced award-winning TV series such as ‘Battleground’. His production ‘Brethren’ is currently aired on Africa Magic channel on DStv.

He was among the jury who participated at the recent Johannesburg Film Festival in South Africa.

Channel Director, Africa Magic Channels, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu said: “Femi Odugbemi is widely respected as an authority in African film and television. He boasts stellar credentials and has been previously involved with the AMVCAs. It is an honour to have him return once again to the position of Head Judge and viewers, participants and fans can rest assured knowing that the AMVCA nomination and judging processes are in the best of hands.”

Created in 2013, the AMVCAs celebrate the contribution of African filmmakers, actors and technicians in the success of the continent’s film and television industry. The seventh edition will hold in March 2020.