FG Establishes Central Database for Recovered Stolen Assets

Corruption war total, devoid of political, ethnic sentiments, says Malami

By Alex Enumah in Abuja

The federal government on Thursday disclosed that a central database had been created for the management of recovered assets stolen from the country.

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN, who made the disclosure to newsmen in Abuja however said that the war against corruption in the country by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government was devoid of any political or ethnic sentiments.

He was speaking when he hosted members of the National Association of Judiciary Correspondents (NAJUC), who were on a courtesy visit to his office.

“The present administration has been fighting corruption in all its ramified manifestations including legislative framework, institutional infrastructure and the adoption of effective preventive measures against corruption and putting in place mechanisms for management of recovered stolen assets.

“To this end, we have created a central database for recovered stolen assets which is under the supervision of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice”, Malami said.

The AGF while noting that corruption undermines the security of any nation, generates huge economic damage and violates human development, said failure to address corruption inhibits sustainable long growth which undermines national development.

Malami, like President Buhari, remarked that if Nigerians fails to kill corruption, corruption will kill them, because when corrupt monies find haven, it will begin to fight back.

According to him, Nigeria and Africa at large can only move forward when the people resist corruption in all forms.

He said, “The government is not relenting in the pursuit of Nigeria’s stolen wealth. The recovery efforts are ongoing and work is in progress.

“Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari will leave no stone unturned to recover wealth stolen from Nigeria either by individuals or corporate entities.

“Our fight against corruption is total, comprehensive and dispassionate, devoid of any political or ethnic sentiments or inclination”, he said.