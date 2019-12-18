Contribute your Quota to Nation Building, Tambuwal Urges NYSC Members

By Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has charged members of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) posted to the state to take advantage of their service year and contribute their quota to nation building.

The governor stated this on Wednesday at the NYSC Wamakko Permanent Orientation Camp, Sokoto during the closing ceremony of Batch C Stream 2 of the NYSC members deployed in the state.

He said: “It is a great opportunity for you to have been mobilized to serve here in Sokoto State. Enjoy the tourist haven and seek new avenues of contributing your quota to nation building.”

The governor, represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Muhammad Dan’Iya Manir, also assured the corps members of their safety throughout their service year.

“You are once again assured of peaceful, secured and an enabling environment to successfully complete your national assignment as government in conjunction with security agencies have taken necessary measures to ensure your safety and general wellbeing,” he said.

Tambuwal added that in no case should ministries, department, agencies or private employers reject corps members posted to them.

In her remarks, the acting Chairperson, NYSC Governing Board in the state and the Director of Administration, Ministry of Youths, Sports and Social Development, Hajia Luba Usman, represented by Abdullahi Maishanu, enjoined the corps members to be law abiding,

She explained that NYSC is an institution that rewards hard work and diligent service and in the same vein punishes defaulters of the bye laws accordingly.

She pointed out that aside state and national awards, there is also the Sultan’s prestigious award for the best male and female corps member.

Earlier, the state coordinator of NYSC, Mr Philip Enatonme Enabuere, urged the corps members to integrate into their host communities with unity of purpose and should resolve to build a strong indivisible entity and also leave their foot prints in the sand of time.

The coordinator, who thanked the state government for its unflinching support for the scheme, also lauded the efforts of security agencies and well meaning Nigerians for the success of the camp.