AIO Tours Regional Markets

The Secretary General of the Africa Insurance Organisation (AIO), Mr Jean Baptist Ntukamazina, has embarked on a tour of some regional organisation and markets as a way of preparing for the implementation of the new strategic plan of the organisation.

Ntukamazina, stated this during his tour of Dakar, Senegal, where he held talks with officials of FANAF as well as the local insurance market. According to him, his outing was in line with enhancing the advocacy, market building and networking roles of the AIO as prescribed by the new strategic plan.

He said the visit would enable him carry out on-the-spot assessment of the needs and expectations of the various stakeholders vis-à-vis the organisation, as well as get proposals on the best ways the African Insurance Organisation can better serve their interest.

He said the Executive Committee of the AIO, recently adopted a new strategic plan whose aim is to make the AIO contribute to increase Africa’s insurance penetration, advocate for its members, become a centre of competence for the African insurance industry and double its share of members among African insurers.