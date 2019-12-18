179th El Clásico Takes Centre Stage Tonight On DSTv, GOtv

The much anticipated El Clasico between the two biggest teams in La Liga, Barcelona and Real Madrid, at the Camp Nou will be broadcast live on both DStv and GOtv tonight.

The derby, which will be the 179th encounter between the teams, will be broadcast exclusively on SuperSport at 8:00pm.

The encounter was initially scheduled to take place in October, but was postponed after the political crisis in the Catalan region of Spain escalated.

The two giants face off for the first time in the 2019/2020 season after Barcelona won narrowly won the last encounter 1-0 at their rival’s home at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in March.

Barcelona, the defending LaLiga champions, are currently joint league leaders, having garnered 35 points and are just above their eternal rivals with a +2 goal difference. Although they head into the derby on the back of a 2-2 draw at Real Sociedad on Saturday, Los Blaugrana have been in good form, winning four and drawing one of their last league games. Ernesto Valverde’s team will be seeking their 12th win of the season in front of their home fans and will be led into battle by their captain and mesmeric star, Lionel Messi; who will be complemented by forwards Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann. Gerad Pique will continue to marshal the defence, while Marc ten Stegen is expected to replicate his exploits in goal.

Real Madrid lost the chance two establish a two-point lead over their rivals after they struggled to get a 1-1 draw against Valencia on Sunday. Los Blancos have bounced back from a disappointing last season, securing four wins and one draw in their last five matches. Manager Zinedine Zidane and his team have the chance to go three points ahead and state their title intent at the home of their rivals, and will bank on the league’s top goal scorer, Karim Benzema, to rake in the needed goals. Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are expected to dominate proceedings in the middle of the park, while Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane will be tasked to stop all opposing attacks.