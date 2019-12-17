GPP Wins Best Commercial Development, Consultancy Firm Award

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Global Property Partners (GPP), a subsidiary of Cavalli Business & Investment Group, has won the Best Commercial Development & Consultancy Firm Nigeria Award for 2019 by Build Magazine, an International quarterly publication for the Global Real Estate, Construction and Infrastructure Industry.

According to the magazine, GPP won the award for Nigeria on account of the Pacific Lagos, the Mixed-Use Real Estate development the Company is in the process of commencing on Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Victoria Island.

GPP’s Award was under Build’s “Real Estate and Property Awards” which the magazine says is meant to “highlight Innovators and Visionaries throughout this vital industry”.

Speaking on the Award, the Managing Director/CEO of GPP, Mr. Emmanuel Odemayowa, described it as “a humbling endorsement of the tireless efforts we are making to expand the frontiers of customized, luxury living and working spaces in Nigeria through the Pacific Lagos.”

He added that the Official sod-turning of The Pacific Lagos was done in July this year, after many years of painstaking research, planning and constant reviews towards delivering a Real Estate project that compares favourably with the best internationally.

According to Mr. Odemayowa, it is this unending quest for perfection that influenced the company’s recent remodeling of The Pacific Lagos to make it “bigger, better and offer even more value to our Clientele”, adding that the recent award would spur GPP into doing much more to help reduce Nigeria’s Housing deficit through Residential and Commercial Real Estate developments of internationally-comparable standards.

Under the remodeling, The Pacific Lagos was expanded from its initial design into two distinct luxury towers- One with 10 suspended floors of Premium Office space for Commercial use, as well as 12 floors of exclusive hotel apartments for residential purposes.

GPP also says it has assembled a team of top firms across the construction industry to ensure it meets its project completion timeline on the Pacific Lagos, adding that development on the Project is currently proceeding according to Schedule.

Aside from the Pacific Lagos, GPP also has other Real Estate development projects in its portfolio and is equally engaged in other aspects of the Real Estate, Construction and Infrastructure value chain including Investment Guidance, Infrastructure Finance Facilitation and Mortgage Facilitation.