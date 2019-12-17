Cormart, Cargill Strengthen Partnership

Cormart Nigeria Limited has strengthened its product portfolio with the addition of starches and sweeteners from Cargill.

According to a statement made available to THISDAY by the company, for more than 20 years, Cormart and Cargill have developed a business relationship that provides essential raw materials to Nigerian food manufacturers.

The statement also stated with the new product portfolio, customers are offered starches and sweeteners from Cargill which are not being currently produced in Nigeria, “this new addition will help to enhance local production in Nigeria.”

The General Manager, Cormart, Dr. Johannes Flosbach, said, “pharmaceutical grade liquid glucose, sorbitol for toothpaste and other personal and home care products are some of the ingredients we trade-in. We have plans to increase this portfolio as market demands rise”.

The Cormart Product Manager, Onoriode Egedi, drew attention to the increase in their growth by over 300 per cent in the last two years and underlines desire for continuous growth.