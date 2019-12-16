RIGAN Games Kick off Today in Ota

The Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute (NBBRI) Ota will from this this morning as the 16th Edition of the Research Games Association of Nigeria, RIGAN games festival tagged Ota 2019.

Over 25 research and Development Institute from across the country are already in Ota for the biennial games.

About 1500 participants will compete in 13 events,including, football, volleyball, athletics among others.

The Minister of Science and Technology Dr Ogbonnaya Onu is expected to declare the games open.

Addressing newsmen ahead of the opening ceremony, the President of RIGAN,Prof Rabiu Adamu commended the host institute for the level of preparation that have been put in place for for the games. He expressed delight at the quality of sporting facilities , acccomadation and other logistics put in place for the games.

This years will also feature Veteran games. The Veterans will feature in tennis, athletics, badminton and 5-aside football.