Henkel Assures Partners of Innovation

Henkel, a homecare product maker, has unveiled WAW Colour, a detergent, into the Nigerian market to help customers have an excellent washing experience with their coloured clothes. The unveiling of the new product was done during WAW distributors’ meeting and a review of the performance of the brand in the past one year and plans for next year held in Lagos recently.

According to the Chairman, Managing Director, Henkel Nigeria, Mr Rajat Kapur, most of the decisions taken by the firm was done after extensive consumer research, the reason for the introduction of the new product.

He added that the product would help clothes look sparkling clean and new each time they are washed.

While assuring its business partners/distributors on continuing innovation, he said the firm wouldn’t rest on its oars in delivering innovative products for customers and ensuring that its partners have great relationship with the company.

He added, “Most businesses don’t solve problems fast enough. This is a problem. It is important that we work with speed. If problems are not solved fast enough, it affects the performance of the product in the market.”

He added that globally the brands from the stable of Henkel are known for quality and has increased penetration through ecommerce, retail sales and others, urging other brands to act fast in order to keep pace with the new generation of consumers.

He said, “The next generation that is coming is 10 steps ahead. Most of them seek convenience and speed. A lot of them are already comfortable staying at home and purchasing items online where they find more varieties at cheap prices.”