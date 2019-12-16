Group Urges Soludo to Join Anambra Governorship Race

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

As 2021 approaches, the call on former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, to contest the governorship seat of the state has heightened.

A group, Soludo Support Group (SSG) in recent call asked the former CBN chief to ensure he considered the call on him to vie for the governorship seat of the state in 2021, as people of the state bestow so much hope in him to deliver the dividends of democracy.

Hon. Obi Modilim (Ochije Awka), the coordinator of the group in Awka South Local Government Area who spoke during a meeting, said there was urgent need to step up moves to ensure that Soludo agreed to contest in the coming election.

Modilim said: “Soludo has the requisite tools to enhance the developmental strides of Anambra State and there is doubt about that.

“We must step up our game and convince Soludo to contest. Once he accepts, the rest will be history because everyone in Nigeria knows the capacity of the man we are talking about.”

He said with the inauguration of the Awka South chapter of the group, calls for redoubling of efforts in canvassing support for Soludo.

Also speaking, an executive member of All for Soludo Team (A4ST), another support group of the former CBN boss, Mazi Ejimofor, told THISDAY during a meeting of the group that Soludo was a grounded politician who is very well known in the grassroots.

Ejimofor said: “An Igbo adage loosely translated in the English language talks says a cursory look at the king’s mouth rarely shows that it once suckled the mother’s breast. Most people don’t know that even at Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo’s height, he is more of less a village boy who is very free with his people.

“Many may not know that the Isuofia-born Anambra economic maestro weathered through his own early storms and came out unscathed. That is the kind of man Anambra needs, and that is the man we are championing today to take over governance in Anambra.”