Babangida Hosts Former Senate President, David Mark in Minna

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Former Senate President, David Mark yesterday paid a private visit to former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd) at his Minna uphill residence in Niger State.

Mark was accompanied on the visit by Senator Tunde Ogbeha and one other person whose identity could not be immediately ascertained.

Mark came into Minna and the two others arrived the Niger State capital at about 2.30.p.m. and were received by some staff of the former military president.

The trio were driven in one of the vehicles in Babangida’s house and arrived the residence at about 3.p.m.

Mark went straight into the Babangida’s sitting room where he met the former military president before they went into private discussion which lasted for about 30 minutes

THISDAY learnt that Babangida and his guests also had lunch before the former senate president departed through the Minna airport.

One of the aides of the former military president, Alhaji Mahmud Abdullahi told THISDAY that Babangida had been receiving calls since the “ fake news “ about his death was published.

“I can tell you that he is hale and hearty and very cheerful”

THISDAY also spoke with the General through the handset of Abdullahi during which the former Nigerian leader asked “where have you been hiding yourself?”

Babangida sounded fine from the telephone discussion.