TVC Communication Launches Crèche for Staff

Mary Nnah

Taking cognisance of the challenges working mothers face trying to meet up with targets at work place, TVC Communications, one of Nigeria’s leading broadcast companies, is poised to make life more comfortable for nursing mothers who are staff of the company.

To this end, the media outfit recently launched a crèche within the premises of the Communications Broadcast Centre, Magodo, Lagos, where staff can drop off their babies and still spend quality time with them while at their work place.

According to Chief Executive Officer of the baby lounge and TVC Communications Creche Administrator, Itoro Ugorji, this is not just a crèche but most importantly, a child support system for working parents of which parents will be privileged to see the development of their babies even while they are absence.

“It’s not just a crèche, it’s a child care support system for working parents, the children will spend so many hours with us but parents will be privileged to see the first crawl. We will be doing short videos and send to the parents. So, what that means is that even in your absence you can see your child development journey, and all of that mom guilt is completely gone” she noted.

Although the services are not absolutely free, it comes at a token, the support system for working parents will kick off in January next year for babies within their formative years.

The crèche, which runs 7am-7pm, is open all year round and has playground, kitchen, healing bay, an activity room, cute restroom and snooze room. TVC communications believes with this facility, staff can pursue a career and grow a wholesome family.

The Chief Executive Officer, TVC Communications, Mr. Andrew Hanlon explained that the idea for the crèche came from the need for staff association to have a staff crèche in order to break all barriers of work in the organisation and to provide comfort, satisfaction and relaxed atmosphere for staff at work, knowing their children are safe and learning.