Niger Swears in 24 LG Chairmen

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, thursday swore in 24 local government area chairmen who were elected in the November 30 council poll.

Twenty three of those sworn in were of the All Progressives Congress (APC) while the 24th council chairman for Gbako LGA was elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the state Independent Electoral Commission declared the election for Tafa LGA inclusive.

Bello told the council bosses to be upright and prudent in the utilisation of resources available to their councils.

According to him, “You should exercise your authorities and hit the ground running by sourcing for funds independently of the allocation from the federation account

“I will like to draw your attention to the enormous work you have to do, and when you go back to your people, ensure that you work for the people

“You need to find ways of generating revenue, as I will like to request you give the state board of internal revenue your utmost cooperation for us to have improved Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).”

The governor assured them that necessary instruments would be made available to them to enable them function effectively, as he charged them to pay more attention to security, education, health and rural development.

The oath of office was administered by the representative of the state Chief Judge, Justice Ishiaku Usman.

However, there was a mild drama when one of the vice chairmen who accompanied his boss to the event slumped and was rushed to the Government House clinic for treatment.

The vice chairman was later driven in a private car to his house in his local government area.