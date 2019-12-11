Five Govs, Emefiele, Others Bag Award

Peter Uzoho

No less than five state governors as well as a senator, minister, central bank governor, and billionaire businessmen, amongst others, yesterday received awards of different categories at the 70th Tribune’s Platinum Awards held in Lagos.

The awards were conferred on the recipients in appreciation of their respective contributions in their fields of endeavour and the Nigerian society at large.

On the highly dignified list of awardees were the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele; Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Apabio; Representative of Ogun Central Senatorial District at the Senate, Senator Ibikunle Amosun; Governors of Edo, Sokoto, Benue, Delta, and Oyo States respectively, Godwin Obaseki, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Samuel Ortom, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, and Seyi Makinde.

Others included Former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi; Former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola; Chairman of Globacom, Mr. Mike Adenuga Jr., Chairman of Premier Lotto Limited/Founder of Sir Kesington Adebukunola Adebutu Foundation, Sir Kesington Adebutu; Founder/Chief Executive Officer of Innoson Motors, Mr. Innocent Chukwuma; Ondo State First Lady, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu and Imam Abubakar Abdullahi.

Emefiele who was described by the organisers of the award as “an astute economist and thoroughbred financial expert,” bagged the “Nigerian Tribune’s Champion of Human Capital Development” award. His award was received by the Deputy Governor, Operations, CBN, Mr. Folashodun Shonubi.

While Amosun was awarded the “Patron of National Development,” Apabio was conferred with the “Tribune Patron of National Development” award for his accomplishment over the years and his belief in the principles of empowering lives to contribute to national development.

Adebutu received the “Most Timeless Businessman” award while Makinde was honoured with the “Pacesetter in Integrity in Governance” award. Similarly, Abubakar received the “Promoter of Humanity” award while Oyinlola received the “Patron of National Development.” Ajimobi, however, was conferred with the “Patron of National Development” award.

Also, Adenuga received “Nigeria’s Most Outstanding and Innovative Entrepreneur” award.

Others were, Obaseki: “Pacesetter in Education and Human Development;” Tambuwal: “Torchbearer in Education Development;” Okowa: “Torchbearer in Infrastructure and Environmental Development;” Ortom: “Uncommon Courage in Governance and Protection of Humanity” and Innoson: “Most Outstanding Technology Innovator award.”

Anyanwu-Akeredolu, who bagged “The Championne of Humanity,” said: “I feel highly honoured to be conferred with this award. One thing for sure is that women are being recognised. I owe whatever I am today to my father for raising me to who I am.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the Managing Director of Tribune Newspapers, Mr. Edward Dickson, described the event as a fulfilling one.

According to him, “what makes Tribune different today is that despite our diversity, we, as Nigerians are here seated as one indivisible family to honour those who deserved to be honoured.

“Tribune is a national institution. The founder, Late Obafemi Awolowo, was able to sow the seed ahead of time. Tribune predates our national independence. I am sure that quite a number of us here will remember today.”

Dickson added that the Chairman of the Tribune Newspaper, Dr. Olatokunbo Awolowo Dosumu, represents the past, present and future of Tribune because she was instrumental in the formation of the platform.

On her part, Awolowo-Dosumu, said the award would spur the recipients to work more for humanity.

She disclosed that another set of deserving Nigerians would be awarded next week, adding that while many people would be wondering if Tribune would be able to stay for another 70 year, the team was determined to see it stay even beyond 70 years.

“We will continue to launch forward. We believe that your favourite newspaper will continue to serve you better,” she said.