EFCC Arrests Vice Principal, Others over Examination Malpractices in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ilorin Zonal Office, has arrested three persons including a vice principal for allegedly collecting money from students participating in the ongoing National Examination Council (NECO).

The incident, according to THISDAY checks, happened at Government Day Secondary School, Ote in Eiye-Nkorin area of Kwara State.

The suspects, it was learnt, include: the Vice Principal of the school, Issa Abdulrahman, a Teacher, Usman Lanre Kayode and a Supervisor of the examination in the centre, Saka Isiaka.

It was gathered that, the principal of the school usually separate the students who could not contribute money and put them in another classroom to write their papers.

Sources closed to the anti-graft agency told journalists yesterday in Ilorin that there was an intelligence report that the school management and supervisors of the centre were extorting monies from the students writing NECO in order to assist them in the examination.

Sources added that the development prompted one of the operatives of the commission to dress in an usual way, pretending to be a passerby and the suspects were later arrested.

During the arrest, an iPad containing answers to all the questions were recovered from them.

Contacted on the development, EFCC Ilorin Zonal Coordinator, Mr. Ishyaku Sharu, confirmed the report to THISDAY.

He, however, said “the suspects would soon be charged to court.”