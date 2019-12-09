Osinbajo to Speak at UAE Forum for Peace

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will today in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, deliver the keynote address on ‘The Role of Religions in Promoting Tolerance: From Possibility to Necessity’.

Osinbajo’s speech, according to a statement issued yesterday by his media aide, Laolu Akande, is the theme of the Sixth Assembly of the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies.

He will also meet with the Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces, Sheik Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nayan.

The meeting, which will hold at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, will enable both leaders to discuss bilateral issues on how to continue to expand diplomatic and economic relationships between Nigeria and the UAE.

The Assembly of the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies is an annual event organised by the government of the UAE.

According to the UAE government, “The Sixth Assembly will build upon the discussions and outputs of previous assemblies as well as appreciate the UAE’s decision to proclaim 2019 as the year of ‘tolerance’.

“The Sixth Assembly envisages an opportunity to initiate a civilised dialogue on the formulation of a new concept of tolerance, one that is humane and generous, and to transform a perspective that makes tolerance a religious imperative.”

The vice-president is expected to be back to Nigeria later today.