Kidnappers of Ondo Catholic Priests Demand N100m Ransom

James Sowole in Akure

Abductors of two Catholic priests in Ondo State, have contacted the church and demanded a sum of N100 million for their release , 48 hours after their abduction.

The two priests, Rev. Fr. Joseph Nweke and Rev. Fr. Felix Efobi from Awka Catholic Diocese, were said to have been kidnapped on Benin-Owo Expressway at Elegbeka area of Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State, on their way to Akure, the state capital, for a wedding ceremony, on Friday evening.

The Director of Media and Communications of the Ondo Catholic Diocese, Rev. Fr. Leo Aregbesaola confirmed that the abductors had called and demanded the ransom.

Aregbesola said: “I was told from their parish today that the abductors have contacted the church and they were demanding a ransom of N100 million. That is the latest for now. They have not been released.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Femi Joseph said the state commissioner of police has ordered the men of the command to move in and go after the hoodlums, while the investigation into the incident was still ongoing.

He said, “We have moved in our men to go after the bandits. In this type of operation, we are being very careful because we want a situation that the victims would be rescued unhurt. So, we are working on it

“We are also employing scientific means to search for the hoodlums and I want to assure you that the victims would be rescued and reunited with members of their families without being hurt. Very soon the abductors would be arrested.”