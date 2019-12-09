Behold the New FIRS Chair!

By Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed a tax consultant, Muhammad M. Nami, as the new Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service.

Nami’s appointment followed the expiration and non- renewal of the term of Mr Babatunde Fowler, who became FIRS Chairman 2015.

Muhammad Nami attended Bayero University Kano and Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology (1991) and a Masters of Business degree (2004) respectively. He is a fellow of Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, Institute of Debt Recovery Practitioners of Nigeria and Associate Member of Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered) and Association of National Accountants of Nigeria.

He is an expert in rendering advisory support services to investors in respect of new business start-ups and management of existing businesses. He has also continuously rendered outsourced services to clients in trading, service and manufacturing sectors of the nation’s economy.

He started his career with PFK in 1993 and rose to the position of a senior Consultant in charge of Tax management and advisory services. He is currently the managing consultant of Manam Professional Services (Chartered Tax Practitioners and Business Advisers) with offices in Kaduna, Abuja and Minna, Niger State.

Nami has served, and is still serving, on many companies’ Board and Statutory Board Audit Committees. He was appointed as a member, Presidential Committee on Audit of Recovered Stolen Assets in November, 2017 by President Buhari.