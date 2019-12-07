Rivers Commends Eroton’s  CSR Model

Rivers State government has commended the community development model implemented by Eroton E&P for host communities in the state, especially the integrated farm project.

The permanent secretary, Ministry of Community and Chieftaincy Affair, Felix Odungweru, spoke at the inauguration of projects in Asari-Toru and Akuku-Toru local council.

According to Idungweru, Eroton’s commitment to its social corporate responsibility in its host communities in the state were commendable, adding that the seat of power in the state had noted the efforts

Eroton E&P has been inaugurating sustainable projects it built through development cluster boards and funded through its joint venture with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). Such projects are in Bille, Krakrama, Minama, Sangama and Ifoko Communities.

This week, the company inaugurated two other projects; an integrated agro-farm in Ido Community in Asari-Toru and a town hall project in Abonnema Town in Akuku Toru Local Government Area.

Expressing delight over the agro-farm project, Odungweru said it was a product of series of meetings, negotiations, and resolutions culminating in a group memorandum of understanding between Eroton and all the communities in the Degema 3 Cluster Development Board.

He said the project had the capacity to transform the lives of the people of the host communities that make up the Degema 3 cluster development board.

Earlier in his welcome address, chairman of Degema 3 cluster development board, Christian Sekibo Jnr, said the board decided to invest the funds made available to it by the JV partners in an income-yielding project, hence the agro-farm.

He said the farm had poultry with an installed capacity for 15,000 birds, fishery with the capacity for 20,000 catfish fingerlings, snailry with the capacity for 8,000 snails and piggery with capacity for 144 piglets and pigs.

Appealing to the public to patronise the board when sales from the agro-farm commences, Christian Sekibo Jnr thanked the people of Ido Community for providing the 12 plots of land on which the project was sited.

“We also appreciate the peaceful and harmonious atmosphere afforded by the community since the commencement of the project till date.

We request that this should continue.

“For our joint venture partners, NNPC/Eroton E&P, we thank you for sponsoring this and other projects in the cluster. Only yesterday, various completed community-based projects sponsored by you were commissioned in Minama, Sangama and Ifoko, apart from those of Tema, Abalama and Ido earlier commissioned. Today, this farm and the ultra-modern town hall in Abonnema will be commissioned.

“Yet we have ongoing projects in Tombia, Obuama, Captain Kiri, Elem Ama and Tema. All these projects, apart from this farm, are sponsored with project funds for 2017, 2018 and 2019. The DAA3 board also appreciates the harmonious relationship existing between us,” Sekibo Jnr added.