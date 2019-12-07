Obaseki condoles with victims of accident involving his advance protocol vehicle

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has condoled with the family of the victims of an auto crash involving the governor’s advance vehicle, providing needed support to ease their recovery process.

The governor provided support to the three deceased families on Friday 6, December, 2019, in Benin City, including the family of late Mr. Monday Aigbe and late Mr. Clinton Ugheghe, who were passengers in the Audi car and Late Mr. Ogiemwonyi Mathew, the Audi car driver.

Other affected persons are late Miss. Gift Oriakhi and her mother Mrs. Linda Oriakhi, who was the only survivor from the accident.

The accident involved the governor’s protocol vehicle, which was on its way to Ekpoma, for the convocation ceremony of the Ambrose Alli University on the 19th Of October, 2019.

Addressing the children and family members of the deceased persons, Permanent Secretary, Edo State Government House, Mr. Peter Omorowa, expressed heartfelt condolence and sympathy, describing the incident as unfortunate.

Omorowa, who represented the governor, said Obaseki would have loved to personally present the support to the victims but he is unavoidably absent.

Omorowa wished the only survivor, Mrs. Linda Oriakhi quick recovery.

Responding on behalf of the families, Mr. Lucky Ogiemwonyi and Mr. Ikponmwsa Aigbe, who spoke in separate interviews, thanked Governor Godwin Obaseki for coming to their rescue and also appealed to the governor for continued support for the children and wives of the deceased persons.

The Attorney to the families of the Aigbes and Ogiemwonyis, Barr. Emmanuel Idahosa, thanked Governor Obaseki for his kind gesture.

Other members of the visitation team, include Director of Protocol, Mr. Sunday Osayande and Protocol Officer, Government House, Mr. Kassim Kadiri.