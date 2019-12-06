Savouring Queen’s Classics, Heineken and Fashion

Yinka Olatunbosun

The soulful sound of Freddy Mercury singing the classic, “Killer Queen” accompanied the stiletto-clad ladies on the stage at a fashion event and business reception with the theme, “A Case of Love- Lagos Meets Amsterdam in Fashion” held in honour of the Prime Minister of Netherlands visit to Nigeria.

Inside the Heineken house, Ikoyi was an assortment of drinks and finger foods that added warmth to the cultural gathering which parades emerging fashion talents from Nigeria who had undergone the mentorship of the Dutchfashion designer, Mr. Mattijs van Bergen to emerge as finalists and winners. The winners will enjoy an all-expense paid trip to Amsterdam Fashion Week.

Bergen had composed a beautiful poem which he asked the budding designers to interprete as designs. The result was a collection Heineken-themed frills; asymmetrical dresses; mesh effects; Buckingham Palace-styled hats as well as some leather patchwork.

Xavier Obetta Chiagozie was named as the overall winner perhaps for his experimental cut-aways and unique leather works and the second position went to Aishat Opeyemi.

In his opening remarks, the Consul-General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Nigeria, Mr. WeijenJan-Van reaffirmed the support of the Netherlands for the creatives in Nigeria.