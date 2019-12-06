Lagos AG Orders Immediate Release of All Minors from Prison Custody

By Akinwale Akintunde

Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), has ordered immediate release of some minors recently discovered in some Correctional Centres in the State

In a statement signed by Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Justice, Mr. Kayode Oyekanmi, the Attorney-General gave the directive following the result of an investigation carried out by his office, which confirmed that a total number of Eleven Minors are in custody in various Correctional Centres in the State, contrary to the provision of Section 207 of the Lagos State Child Rights Law of 2015.

According to the statement, the investigation was conducted based on a tip-off received from concerned members of the public.

Oyekanmi stated that upon the discovery, the Attorney General directed that the Minors be released immediately from custody to the Department of Youth and Social Development for placement in appropriate facilities.

“As a result of this directive, one of the Minors (16 years old) was immediately released from the Correctional Centre, Ikoyi. While sequel to section 211 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 and section 71(1) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Lagos State 2015, the Attorney General on behalf of the other ten Minors, filed a Nolle Prosequi dated 29th November 2019, seeking to discontinue cases filed against them toward ensuring their release from Correctional Centres to trained officials of the State who are equipped to handle Minors in conflict with the Law with the aim of eventual release to their Parents or Guardians.

“The Attorney General has also cautioned against continued incarceration of minors in Lagos State”, Oyekanmi stated.