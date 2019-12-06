Hybrid, Safety, Style Headline All-New Corolla Sedan

Toyota’s stylish all-new Corolla sedan offers a vast improvement in driving dynamics, performance, safety, refinement and features including the introduction of a new hybrid powertrain option for the first time in Australia.

The new Corolla sedan shares many of its features, powertrains, new TNGA platform and extensive suite of Toyota Safety Sense features with the all-new Corolla hatch launched in August last year, along with the same pricing levels for each grade.

Toyota Australia Vice President Sales and Marketing Sean Hanley, said with the introduction of the all-new Corolla sedan, Toyota was offering both the hatch and sedan with the same level of features to give customers a clearer choice of body style without any compromises.

“With pricing, powertrains and grades now aligned across both body styles, customers can simply choose between the Corolla hatch or sedan depending on their lifestyle needs, without sacrificing any features,” Mr Hanley said.

“Toyota has developed this all-new Corolla sedan to perfectly complement the hatch with the same levels of sophisticated styling, refinement, dynamic driving characteristics, performance and five-star ANCAP safety rating.

“Just like the Corolla hatch, the sedan is a significant step up from its predecessor in every aspect, providing customers with high levels of driving enjoyment, advanced technology, safety, refinement and comfort in a four-door configuration,” he said.

The Ascent Sport is available with either the petrol-electric hybrid powertrain mated to a continuously variable transmission (CVT) or a new 2.0-litre petrol engine with a choice of CVT or six-speed manual gearbox.

Stepping up into the SX, again there is a choice of petrol or hybrid power with CVT only, while the top-of-the-range Corolla ZR sedan is offered in a single petrol-powered model with a standard CVT.

The new petrol-electric hybrid powertrain uses the same 1.8-litre petrol engine combined with a pair of electric motor generators as its hatch sibling, providing a total maximum power output of 90kW.

But thanks to low rolling resistance tyres and its aerodynamic shape, it delivers the second lowest fuel consumption of any model in the entire Toyota lineup with a combined cycle fuel consumption of just 3.5l/100km2.

Petrol variants use a new 125kW/200Nm 2.0-litre engine that delivers the optimum balance between performance and economy.

Complementing the new powertrains is an all-new chassis based on the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform with heavily revised front MacPherson strut and new multi-link rear suspension to provide stable, agile handling and superb ride comfort.

Inside, the refined style matches that of the exterior with a spacious airy cabin featuring all new seats, standard climate control (manual air conditioning for Ascent Sport petrol variant), and the latest generation multimedia system with Apple CarPlay®3 and Android Auto™4 compatibility.

All hybrid versions gain keyless smart entry and start while the mid-range SX also includes satellite navigation5 with SUNA™ live traffic alerts6, a wireless phone charger7 and premium three-spoke steering wheel with paddle shifters (petrol only) for the “10-speed” sequential shift CVT.

Befitting its range-topping status, the ZR with its sporty 18-inch alloy wheels, gains heated synthetic leather-accented sports front seats with power adjustment for the driver, an electric tilt and slide moonroof, and premium nine-speaker JBL®8 audio system.

All variants across the range feature a comprehensive suite of Toyota Safety Sense driver assistance features including autonomous emergency braking (AEB) provided by the pre-collision safety system (PCS), active cruise control, lane trace assist (CVT-only), lane departure warning (manual gearbox), road sign assist and auto high beam.

Added to that are reversing camera and seven airbags, with SX variants gaining blind spot monitor and ZR also featuring head-up display as standard.

Like all Toyota vehicles, the new Corolla sedan is covered by a full five-year Toyota Warranty Advantage9 while Toyota Service Advantage10 offers capped price servicing that costs just $175 per service with 12-month/15,000km intervals.