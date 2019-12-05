Ojikutu, Others Canvass Ethical Rebirth for National Devt

Oluchi Chibuzor

A former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Hajia Sinatu Ojikutu, has joined other stakeholders to canvass for ethical rebirth in Nigerian if the country aspires to meet its projected development and growth.

This formed part of the discussion at a one-day workshop organised by the National Orientation Agency (NOA) in collaboration with a non-governmental organisation, Foundation for Value Transformation (FVT) in Lagos, recently.

The event had in attendance leaders of the various stakeholder groups including faith groups, local government, community, youth, NGOs, the media, performing arts, security agencies and royal fathers.

Speaking at the event, chairman of the occasion, Ojikutu, said the much-needed development and growth of the nation would not come to pass until the people engage in value re-orientation through self-introspection, adding that it would have lasting effect in leapfrogging Nigeria to the desired developmental level.

“Let everyone examine himself to know what is wrong from what is right. Many people don’t know that what they do is wrong or right. We are all collectively guilty of putting the country in this current position that we have found ourselves,” she said.

Delivering his paper titled: “Nigeria and the Crisis of Values,’ a Senior University Lecturer, Prof. Bolade Adeniji, who traced the origin of value erosion in the country to the aftermath of the civil war, expressed optimism that the trend could be reversed with concerted efforts of all Nigerians to effect the right attitudinal change.

“After the civil war, which took place mostly in the South East, people began to see the country as a market where they thought they should grab whatever they can for their immediate family because you don’t know what tomorrow holds. This problem has been further aggravated by the quest for material wealth on the part of the citizens,” Adeniji said.

The Director of the NOA in charge of Lagos, Mr. Waheed Ishola, who described the event as epochal, lauded participants for finding time to attend; also expressed the resolve of the agency to partner with likeminded organizations in its quest to effect the right attitudinal changes needed for the development of the country.