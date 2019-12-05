Ogunkoya Thanks Ogba, Predicts Double Celebration at Remo 2019 IAU

The African 400m Women record holder, Falilat Ogunkoya has thanked the President of International Association of Ultrarunners in Africa, Solomon Ogba for bringing the first edition of Valuejet IAU African Championships to Remo, Ogun State

The event Tagged ‘Remo 2019’ is slated for Saturday, December 7 and it is presently the most-talked-about running event in Nigeria and across borders.

Thirty African countries have registered to participate in the 50km race while fun runners also have the opportunity to participate in the 5km fun run which starts at the Ikenne Central Mosque and ends at the Sagamu International Stadium.

Ogunkoya noted that this is the first IUA event in this part of the world in 35 years and one would have thought that Ogba will have taken it to his domain but he has chosen to allow Remo Town to get the honour.

“The people of Remo and indeed Ogun State are grateful to Chief Ogba for being a true Nigerian and for giving us the opportunity to host runners from across the different countries.

“The whole town is grateful and I can assure you that everyone is looking forward to this weekend, apart from the race, everyone would also have a chance to explore the tourism potentials of Ogun State” Ogunkoya who is the President Of the Ogun State Athletics Association stated.

Ogunkoya also thanked Valuejet and other sponsors that are supporting ‘Remo 2019’ for making what seemed like a tall dream to become a reality.

The President of the South-West Athletics Association also expressed gratitude to the likes of Kunle Soname and Bukola Oloopade who both have been supportive in organising this epoch-making event.

While Ogunkoya is confident of brilliant races at the weekend, she has also predicted that there would be more cause for celebration when the son of the soil Anthony Joshua takes to the ring to reclaim his world boxing title form Andy Ruiz far way in Saudi Arabia.

“I know it would be celebration galore this weekend” Ogunkoya assured

Already, dignitaries for the championships from across the continent have started arriving in Nigeria.