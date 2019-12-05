77,827 Candidates to Sit for Teachers’ Professional Examination

By Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

To put an end to quackery in the teaching profession, the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) has said that a total number of 77,827 candidates have registered for the council’s December Diet Professional Qualifications Examinations (PQE).

The Registrar of the council, Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, who made this known in Abuja Thursday during a media briefing on the Special PQE across Nigeria, said the council recorded an upsurge in the numbers of candidates registering for the exams and hinted that the government will not shift the December 31 deadline to end quackery in Nigerian teaching profession.

According to him, “The 31st December deadline was given by the National Council on Education and it was reaffirmed in Kano, Port Harcourt and Abuja, it was re-emphasized, we are standing by the deadline of December 31st to end quackery in the teaching profession in Nigeria.”

Prof. Ajiboye stated that a total number of 47 Computer Based Test (CBT) centres would be put into use for the personalised teacher’s exams.

The TRCN Registrar disclosed that commissioners of education will be on the field to monitor the examinations as well as members of its Governing Council.

He further stated that technical staff from the council and other supporting officials that will invigilate the exams across the country have been deployed in the states, adding that private schools constitute the largest number of candidates.

“Lagos State recorded highest number of candidates with a total number of 8,223 and Oyo State 5,599, while Sokoto State has the least with only 360 candidates.

“The private schools register more candidates to show that the teachers of the private schools are responding more,” he said.

Ajiboye added that the council recorded 80 per cent pass in the October 2019 PQ examination, and identified technology as the major challenge confronting teachers at the early stage of the PQE.