Air Peace Dedicates Best Airline Award to Customers  

Air Peace has dedicated its recent award as the Best Airline (domestic category) at the Nigeria Tourism Award to its esteemed customers .

While receiving the awards, the chief operating officer, Air Peace, Mrs Toyin Olajide, stated that the recognition indicated that the airline had achieved significant success since inception, even though its 5-year journey has been fraught with some challenges.

“This award means a lot to us. We are just five years but have achieved so much in an environment laced with many challenges to overcome”, she said.

Olajide, who thanked the organisers of the Tourism Awards, stressed that the airline could not have attained its current position without the continued support of its key stakeholders, including the customers, employees, regulators and partners. “Our customers are of critical importance to us and we dedicate this award to them and everyone that has been supporting us since we commenced operations”, she said.

The Air Peace executive assured the flying public of improved flight services and disclosed that the airline has strategic plans to expand its local, regional and international routes. She added, “Air Peace is persistently committed to the safety and comfort of its passengers and will continually strive to satisfy their air travel needs”