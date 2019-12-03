Omo-Agege, Okowa, Others Proffer Solutions to Urhobo Development

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, have identified youth restiveness, illegal development fees, among others, as the key issues hampering economic development in Urhoboland.

They made the observation in separate speeches they made at the Second Urhobo Economic and Investment Summit organised by the Urhobo Economic Summit Group, held in Uvwie Local Government Area of the state.

They said the development had led several oil multinational and other companies operating in Urhoboland to pull out of the area to other parts of the country for business.

The summit, with the theme, “Private Sector and the Future of the Nigerian Economy: The Ease of Doing Business in Urhoboland,” attracted several speakers including Dr. Benson Uwheru, Partner Advisory Services, Ernst and Young, who presented the keynote address.

The event chaired by Engr. Mike Orugbo, also had in attendance, the Executive Director Business Development, NEXIM Bank, Mrs Stella Okotete, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Peter Mrakpor, among other dignitaries.

They, however, said if the tribe must attain its socio-economic development in Nigeria, Urhobo people should take advantage of their comparative advantage in area of population and geographical positioning in ensuring the economic development of her people.

Omo-Agege was represented by his Chief of Staff, Dr. Otive Igbuzor, while Governor Okowa, who was the Special Guests of Honour at the event was represented by his Chief of Staff, Olorogun David Edevbie

According to Omo-Agege, “Urhoboland has a significant role to play in the micro and macroeconomic prosperity of the state and country arising from its population advantage, the natural resources therein, and the hospitality of her people.

“The presence of significant number of national industries: refinery, DSC, Otorogun gas plant, and Ogorode power station and the untapped potentials in agro-business, Urhoboland has the potential to be economically competitive.

“The planned revival of the Warri seaport by the federal government, will enhance the economic gains of Urhoboland and Delta State.

“We must therefore act decisively on the roadmap that would be agreed on at the end of this summit and I also urge the state and the federal governments, to continue to fight corruption and the bureaucratic red tapes that complicate the ease of doing business,” he added

Governor Okowa, in his remark, said the State Government was creating conducive atmosphere for private enterprise to thrive and underscores the need for value re-orientation from dependence on government to self-reliance.

He lamented the challenges of incessant youth restiveness and its negative effect on sustainable economic growth and called for the simplification of the regulatory framework and the entrenchment of market friendly policies by all tiers of government.

“Let me state emphatically that the Okowa’s administration vision of a stronger Delta is underpinned on the development and provision of critical infrastructure such as roads, transport, telecom, health care, sanitation, provision of credit facilities for micro/small /medium scale industries, and the development of agribusiness.”

He commended the excellent working relationship between the state and the federal government. He assured the gathering that the state government will continue to partner with federal agencies in the provision of critical infrastructure.

Uwheru, who presented the keynote paper, harped on the role that private sector plays in economic growth, stability and reduction of poverty.

He pointed out that the Nigerian economy remains fragile because of its near total dependence on the petroleum industry adding, “This fragility arises from a number of global geopolitical dynamics and tensions that renders dependence on oil revenue risky.”

“In comparative terms, the agro-driven economic stability of Nigeria was far stronger prior to the discovery of hydrocarbon in the Niger Delta.

“With reference to some of the most developed economies in the world, the road to economic growth lies in the adoption of certain standard international practices which include: strong institutions, infrastructure, ICT adoption, vibrant health sector, macroeconomic stability, skills based economy, and global competitiveness.

“In order to expedite the economic growth of Urhoboland, we must develop a 50-year development plan broken into two phases of 25 years each, tagged Vision 2070, as well as provision of alternative sources of energy (geothermal/green energy) to provide power needed growth.”

The Convener of the Summit, Mr Kingsley Ubiebi said this year’s theme was strategically chosen because of the importance of the role of the private sector in economic growth and development and urged the people of Urhobo nation to do everything possible to change the present narratives.