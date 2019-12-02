Taraba Assembly Speaker Resigns

Wole Ayodele in Jalingo

The Speaker of the Taraba State House of Assembly, Hon. Abel Peter Diah has resigned his position.

Diah, who announced his resignation in a short message to select journalists in the state yesterday, said he resigned on personal grounds.

His resignation is the climax of a battle of wits between the state Governor, Darius Ishaku and the leadership of the state assembly.

An attempt to impeach Diah last Friday was botched as only nine out of the 24- member assembly were said to have supported the move while 15 stood on the side of the embattled former speaker.

Until his resignation, Diah was the Vice Chairman of the Speaker’s Forum of Nigeria and has been a member of the state assembly since 2003.