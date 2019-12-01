What’s With Turkey and Boko Haram?

A report in the week, which claimed Turkey, was one of the main suppliers of arms and ammunition to the Boko Haram terrorist group in the country is worrisome. Even more disturbing is the motive behind such a decision by a sovereign state against another.

Although different analyses had been put forward as reasons why Turkey might have been supplying arms to Boko Haram, including Turkey being a terrorist state itself, the response of the Nigerian army to the development was however poor.

Director of Defence Information (DDI), Brig-Gen. Onyeama Nwachukwu, who spoke to Arise News on the development, would rather ramble without giving any strategic details. But it is important that the matter is not taken with levity, because it is weighty and niggling.

The truth is that the Boko Haram as it is today is heavily armed with improved drone system, which is why it seems to be beating the Nigerian military to its strategy a majority of the time. But taking this matter up at the international level by effectively engaging Turkey is sacrosanct.