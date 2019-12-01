Police Yet to Rescue Varsity Lecturer Four Months After Abduction,

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Security operatives in Kaduna and Katsina States have not been able to rescue a lecturer with Federal University, Dutsin-Ma (FUDMA), Abubakar Idris four months after he was abducted, THISDAY checks revealed.

Idris, an Assistant Lecturer at the Department of Languages and Linguistics, was abducted by yet-to-be identified gunmen on August 2 at his residence in Shagari Low-cost, Kaduna, Kaduna State.

Since his abduction on August 2, THISDAY checks revealed that the captors of the lecturers had neither called for ransom nor disclosed any reason for the victim’s abduction.

However, a family member yesterday said immediately after the scenario, they reported the case to the police and other security agencies in the state.

The family member, who privately spoke with THISDAY, said the security agencies had not been working on the case.

He, therefore, urged the security agencies to adopt proactive measures in finding out the whereabouts of the victim and ensure his immediate release.

Meanwhile, the Acting Director, Public Relation and Protocol of the university, Mr. Habibu Matazu in a statement, described the incident as inhuman and abuse of human right.

Soon after the abduction of the lecturer, Matazu said the management of FUDMA held an emergency meeting and reported the missing of Abubakar Idris to all the relevant security agencies in Katsina State.

Matazu assured the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) that the management of the institution would not relent until the abducted lecturer of the university would be rescued.

When contacted, the Spokesman of Katsina State Police Command, Mr. Gambo Isah said the best command to speak on the matter was the Kaduna State police command because the incidence happened in Kaduna State.

He, however, said he believed the police officers in Kaduna “are handling the matter very well. And at command level, I believe the commissioner of police in Kaduna is linking up with CP Katsina.

“So, investigation is ongoing. All hands are on deck because the victim happens to be residing here in Katsina although he was kidnapped in Kaduna. The main investigation is being carried out in Kaduna.”