Simba Group Rewards Winner  of Nigeria Cup

Simba Group, the exclusive distributor of Luminous Inverters in Nigeria, has rewarded the winner of the 2019 Nigeria Cup Golf Tournament held at Ikoyi Club in Lagos.

The winner of the event, Mr Zehi Harald, was presented with a Luminous Regalia – the country’s first lithium powered wall mounted back-up system.

The prize was presented at Simba Den in Lekki Lagos,one of the company’s nationwide retail outlets, known for being one-stop-shops for inverter and power backup / protection solutions.

Speaking, Executive Director of Simba, Mr Sohan Sharma said that the prize was apt for the winner who came top among other 180 contestants.

“We congratulate Mr Harald for winning this prestigious tournament. We are indeed delighted to collaborate with the Golf Section of the Ikoyi Club, and present the winner with this unique power backup solution.

This is a first of its kind solution in Nigeria, designed with the highest level of aesthetic sensibilities and with advanced features like wifi-connectivity. The product represents a quantum leap in power backup technology, with an inbuilt Lithium Ion battery, giving customers at least three times as much more service life, and three times as fast charging speed.

The Simba Group boasts 30 years of robust operations in Nigeria’s economic sectors including agriculture, alternative energy, backup power systems, data transmission, technology, infrastructure and commercial vehicles.

The group has significantly contributed to the economy, and its portfolio of widely recognised brands, continue to dominate industries where its operates.