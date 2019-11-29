Firm Launches Lab for Real Estate Stakeholders

The LandWey has launched a prop-tech lab for real estate stakeholders.

The lab was expected to provide vibrant, innovative tools and technical know-how that would prove to be indispensable for every real estate player in the 21st century.

Commenting on the initiative, a statement quoted LandWey’s Prop-Tech lab, Olawale Ayilara, who is the founder/CEO of Landwey stated: “Tech and all of its accompanying mechanisms is here to stay. We cannot be seen to be working against its ideals and entrance, neither can we afford to be caught in the quagmire of obsoleteness.

“We move along with the changing times; hence the birth of Prop-Tech Lab Nigeria, we realise that tech is showing its hands in virtually every sector, including real estate. “There has never been a better time to jump on tech-driven methodologies and operations, especially now as tech begins to gain ground in our sector, we have to move along its fine lines of development.

“Prop-tech Lab will prove to be the opium of 21st century real estate business, in scope, in processes, as storehouse of information, knowhow, industry innovation and market stats, study, projections, forecasts, basically everything a real estate player needs to do business smartly and tech-like in the times in which we live.”

The Prop-Tech Lab Nigeria, expected to open on January 10, 2020, according to the promoters, would provide the much-needed boost in terms of practical information, innovative platforms and tools direly needed in the real estate sector in Nigeria.