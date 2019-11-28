Catholic Church Hosts Unusual Praise 2019

The Catholic Church of Divine Mercy, Lekki, Lagos will host Unusual Praise 2019, featuring most renowned gospel artists worldwide.

According to Blondie Okpuzor, this year’s edition promises to be an incredible night of praise and worship with Gospel Acts like Nathaniel Bassey, Panam Percy Paul, Chioma Jesus, Tope Alabi, Big Bolaji, Osinachi Nwachukwu, and many more you cannot afford to miss.

It will also feature our upcoming Catholic ministers and promises an unforgettable spiritual connection, and most importantly a refreshing and uplifting experience in the presence of God.

One of the objectives of Unusual Praise is to provide funding, business training and mentorship for entrepreneurs in Nigeria through its Unusual Entrepreneurship programme, which is set to provide its 2nd round of funding for 250 entrepreneurs, with the most innovative business/entrepreneur funded with N1 million on November 28, at the Catholic Church of Divine Mercy, Lekki.

The theme of this year is “Declare the Glory of the Lord Among the Nations 1Chron 16:24” and the 9th edition of Unusual Praise is set to take place on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Periwinkle Estate, Freedom Way, Lekki Phase 1.