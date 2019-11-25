Daily Trust Agric Conference Begins Tomorrow

The third edition of the Daily Trust Agric Conference and Exhibition will commence on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, a press statement from the company disclosed this on Sunday.

The statement signed by the General Manager, Business and Strategy, Ahmed Shekarau, said the conference, with the theme “Repositioning Rice, Sugar and Dairy Production for Optimal Yield, is expected to be declared open by the Minister of Agricultural and Natural Resources, Alhaji Muhammad Sabo Nanono, and is aimed at tackling critical issues along the rice, sugar and dairy value chains, with the view of increasing output.

It said further that renowned businessman, Mr. Emmanuel Ijewere, who is a Co-chairman of the Nigeria Agribusiness Group (NABG), is expected to chair the event at which critical stakeholders like the Executive Secretary/CEO of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), Dr. Latif Busari and the Executive Director/CEO, National Animal Production Research Institute (NAPRI), Zaria, Prof. C.A.M Lokpini would examine issues that are vital to the growth of the value chains highlighted.

The statement listed the financial institutions that have confirmed participation in the two-day conference to include First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) Limited, Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc, Unity Bank Plc, and Jaiz Bank Plc, adding that development finance institutions like the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) Plc and the Bank of Agriculture (BOA) are also confirmed participants.

Other stakeholders in the agricultural sector that are expected at the event, according to the statement, include agricultural development instutitions, the National Quarantine Service (NAQS), agricultural research councils, and agricultural research institutes. Also expected at the event, according to the statement, are agro-allied industries such as the projects section of the Dangote Group, the Honeywell Group, Wamco, Olam Group, L & Z Integrated Dairy Farms Limited, Umza Rice Mill Limited, and Labana Rice Group Limited.

The statement also disclosed that Notore Chemical Industries Nigeria has also confirmed its participation, adding that “various farmers, rice millers, and paddy rice dealers’ associations are also participating in the two-day conference and exhibition”.