Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia on Spiritual Journey

Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia is one of the most brilliant in the legal profession in Nigeria and she has done well for herself.

However, the high court Judge seems to have fallen from her Olympian height, following a lingering face-off with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over allegations of corruption.

As she strives to redeem her image, the beautiful woman seems to have found a new vocation. She has reportedly fully rededicated her time in serving in the vineyard of God.

Society Watch gathered that she was among the new lay readers consecrated by the Archbishop of Lagos at the Cathedral Church of Christ last Sunday, having graduated from a theology school in Lagos Island.

“Her new-found devotion to God has paid off and she is now looking relaxed and well-rested. Her impeccable dress sense also gives her an added youthful glow,” a source said.