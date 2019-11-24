Pillars Of High Society Honours Bisi Olatilo

Friday , November 22, 2019 was a memorable day For Bisi Olatilo as he celebrated 20th anniversary of his classiest television programmes, The Bisi Olatilo Show.

The event was held at the Balmoral Event Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, the talk-of-the-town event which kicked off in the evening and was chaired by the czar of advertising and Chairman of Troyka Holdings, Mr. Biodun Shobanjo.

The event was anchored by the duo of Soni Irabor and Jire Kuforiji, the event kick started with the launch of a memoir entitled: “The Art Of High Society”, unveiling of the Bisi Olatilo Foundation and BISCON Television, fashion show by top-rate designer, Ade Bakare and presentation of awards to some prominent Nigerians who have immensely supported the BOS brand over the years and excelled in their different fields of endeavour.

The award recipients include: Former Presidents Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Dr Goodluck Jonathan, Sir Kesington Adebutu, Dr Mike Adenuga Jnr, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu, Hajia Bola Shagaya and Mrs Folorunso Alakija.

Others were Sultan Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, Obi Nnaemeka Achebe,Oba Adedapo Tejuoso, Ooni Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, King Dandeson Jaja, Chief (Dr) Gabriel Igbinedion, Chief Mike Inegebese, High Chief Raymond Alegho Dokpesi, Aare Rasak Okoya, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, Chief (Mrs) Nike Akande,Dr (Mrs.) Ndi Okereke-Onyuike and Sir Emeka Offor.

Also honoured were Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Prince Dapo Abiodun, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, Chief Nyesom Wike, Mr Udom Emmanuel, Rt Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, Mr Godwin Obaseki, Chief Henry Seriake Dickson, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, Dr Peter Odili, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Rt Hon. Chibuike Amaechi, Senator Chris Ngige and Mr Donald Duke.

The late Chief Diepreye Alamieseigha, former Governor of Bayelsa State and Dr Olusegun Agagu, former Governor of Ondo State were celebrated with post humous awards.

The Bisi Olatilo, which currently airs on AIT and Ben TV, London, is one of the must-watch programmes, especially when it comes to high profile events and super exclusive interviews with A-list celebs.

Started 20 years ago, following the exit of the creator, Prince Bisi Olatilo, from Radio Nigeria, the multi-lingual broadcaster has repeatedly upped the game, injecting new ideas and innovations as the years pass by.

Born on December 20, 1953, Prince Adebisi Joseph Olatilo, fondly referred to as Nigeria’s numero uno multi-lingual broadcaster on account of his mastery of the three major Nigerian languages, Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba, began his early life in Kano.

The polyglot par excellence was enrolled at Kiriji Memorial College, Igbajo where he was a key member of his school’s Literary and Debating Society. This was where he sharpened his oratorical skills and was in awe of broadcasters like Ikenna Ndaguba and Ishola Folorunso.

From Kiriji College he joined Base Ordinance Depot, Nigerian Army, Eleyele, Ibadan as Clerical Officer and was also goal keeper of the Ordinance Football Team. He then moved to the University of Ibadan where he worked also as Clerical Officer at the Library Services Department. He was also a Banker at Cooperative Bank, Ibadan and Member of the football team called the COOP Giants.He was a proud member of the team that won the NUNMBE Cup, the premier competition among all banks at the National Stadium, Surulere in 1974.

His professional broadcasting career, kicked off at the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS), he read news and presented a variety of programmes. The programme that shot him into prominence was the WAZOBIA show. From BCOS he moved to Voice of Nigeria (VON) in 1979 and later Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRSCN).

At FRCN, his mastery of the three main Nigerian languages and his dedication to duty did not go unnoticed as he was made the pioneer Head of Radio Nigeria 3, a new station tailored for the mass market that became hugely popular among people of diverse backgrounds. He won many awards as a result of his brilliance.

He left FRCN in 1999 to set up BISCON Communications, a PR/Image Enhancing Consultancy outfit.It was his friend, Eddy Emessiri from Bayelsa State who advised him to capitalize on his fame and contacts to set up the Bisi Olatilo Show.

BOS has since become a leading brand both locally and internationally and it is renowned for its coverage of major events and deep analytical presentation. BOS has metamorphosed into a full 24 hour news and lifestyle channel. Prince Olatilo is married to his sweetheart, Folasade and they are blessed with five lovely children and a number of grand children.