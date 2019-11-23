Ashok Leyland,  Stallion  Launch Boss Vehicles

By Bennett Oghifo

Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja Group, along with Stallion Motors, its distributor in Nigeria for over a decade, has launched the successful light commercial vehicle – Partner and Intermediate commercial vehicle – Boss in Lagos.

Stallion, a household name in Nigeria, owns 45% of the New Car Business. It is undoubtedly one of the strongest players in the commercial vehicle segment by the virtue of its vast distribution network. The exclusive national partnership with Ashok Leyland has evolved with time to bring the best in class products and service to the Nigerian consumer. These commercial vehicles are assembled locally and are best engineered for the road severity in Nigeria.

Mr. Anant Badjatya Group CEO for Stallion reiterated that the launch of the light commercial vehicles from Ashok Leyland adds to the range and shows the company’s renewed commitment towards bringing tough dependable and durable vehicles for logistics use in affordable range to the Nigerian customers. The company has sales and service outlets in Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan and Port Harcourt and has invested in a state-of-the-art central auto parts and service center at Orile Lagos to support the distribution of genuine parts across the nation for the upkeep of these vehicles.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Nitin Seth, COO, Ashok Leyland, said, “Nigeria is an important African market for Ashok Leyland. The new range of Fully Built trucks will sport contemporary design, a new-generation platform and will offer best-in-class efficiency, performance and comfort. Reinforcing our brand promise of ‘Aapki Jeet, Hamari Jeet’ we are offering two products that will provide the best Total Cost of Ownership to our customers.”

The key attributes of Partner are: Vehicle Performance, Customer Profitability and Driver Comfort. Packed with Superior Mileage, Load Carrying Ability, Stability and Maneuverability, the Partner helps run the business with better return on investment.

The BOSS offers class-leading comfort that sets the benchmark in the commercial vehicle industry. The dashboard is ergonomically designed with the controls placed intelligently. The vehicle comes with multi-angle adjustable seats. The steering column comes with tilt-able and telescopic movements, while the 2-point suspended cabin offers comfort and convenience.

Mr. Nitin Seth added, “Our aim in the international markets is to add more products to our portfolio and offer innovative and comprehensive solution to our global customers. Experience a new class of LHD vehicles from Ashok Leyland.”

The Partner is powered by the advanced ZD30 Common Rail diesel engine offering More Power and Pick-Up Advantage, allows to navigate with full load through any tough terrain with ease.

The heavy-duty parabolic leaf springs in the front, superior braking system and frontal crash protection offers the driver and passengers a safe and smooth ride.

With Euro III compliance, best-in-class aggregate life and longer service maintenance intervals, the Partner keeps the business profitable and competitive with low fuel and maintenance costs.

The Partner sports a modern Ergonomic cab with spacious car-like interiors, putting the driver comfortably in command.

Its power steering with tilt-able adjustment and a cable-operated gear shift mechanism with a 5 speed Overdrive Synchromesh Gear Box makes gear shifting effortless and driving stress free.

The Boss is equipped with powerful ‘H’ Series Inline Engine Tuned for Delivering Power & Torque, Rugged overdrive gearbox and best-in-class turning radius.

The Boss offers superior payload and needs fewer maintenance brakes, delivering a superior up time with lower operating costs making the business more profitable.

In-Line Engine with Lowest Maintenance Cost; Longer Service Intervals; Lifetime Lubricated Bearings; Tubeless Radial Tyres; Organic Clutch for Longer-Life.