Pineapple TV, Bi-Courtney Open ‘KidZone’ at MMA2

Pineapple TV, in collaboration with Bi-Courtney Aviation ServicesLimited (BASL), operators of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2), recently unveiled a relaxation center tagged The ‘KidZone’ at the airport.

According to Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited, the idea to have a world-class relaxation zone for kids at MMA2 became necessary because of the company’s desire to keep pace with modern trends in the global aviation and tourism industries.

In a press statement made available to journalists in Lagos, the ‘KIDZONE’ is a relaxed waiting area strategically situated at MMA2 on the airside of the terminal, after the departure security check. Families travelling through the airport facility with children under 16 years of age, will find an exclusive seating area for themselves and their children – away from the hustle and bustle of other airport users.

The KidZone provides comfortable VIP seating while quality entertainment is provided by Pineapple TV, Africa’s first dedicated children and family TV Channel, which can be viewed on a large screen as they wait to board their flights.

Pineapple TV, which is available on Startimes Channel 129, is dedicated to delivering safe, fun, quality, Afrocentric entertainment for children and the entire family.

While commenting on the project, BASL’s Head of Marketing, Mr. Tony Awe, said the concept is an importantproject that is capable of re-inventing Nigeria’s tourism potentials.

He said: “The ‘KIDZONE’ is a long-awaited initiative and we are proud to be partnering with Pineapple TV on this first of a kind project. We understand it can be stressful for families travelling through airports. The ‘KIDZONE’ is our way of ensuring families have a more stress-free experience while travelling through MMA2. With Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited and PineappleTV, the family comes first.”

The Head of Corporate Affairs, Pineapple Productions and Media Limited, Mrs. Yetunde Falade, speaking on one of the missions of the company said, “The ‘KIDZONE’ at MMA2 has never been seen in any Airport in Nigeria. We are putting the comfort of travelling children and their families into consideration by creating a pleasurable travel experience for them, at no additional cost.”

She added that her company is poised to launch other ‘Off Television’ initiatives soon.

Passengers with kids, who have already enjoyed the KidZoneexperience, have agreed it makes travelling far more stress free, and say they will definitely travel through MMA2because of this facility again.