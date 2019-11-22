NFF Sets Next Week to Decide Fate of National Team Coaches

Femi Solaja

Strong indications emerged yesterday that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has set next week to decide the future of all the national team coaches in its employment following the below par performance of most of them in recent competitions.

Aside Super Eagles’ Head Coach, Gernot Rohr, whose contract extension talks is undergoing, there are indications that it is likely going to be a massive ‘Tsunami sweep’ of most of the coaches, including those handling the women teams.

According to the First Vice President of NFF, Seyi Akinwunmi, the Annual General Meeting of the football house next week in Benin, Edo State will afford the federation time to take far reaching decisions on the coaches as a result of dismal outings of Nigerian teams in recent times.

“The football house cannot make any pronouncement on the coaches until after the AGM next week.

“The matters arising from Nigerian football all through the year would be discussed at the meeting. We will also look at the technical reports from these coaches and know what needs to be done to avoid such anomalies repeating next time.

“As a professional body, the NFF will make information available to the media through the right channels after the AGM.

“Our duty is not to witch-hunt any coach, but to proffer solutions on how to develop Nigerian football,” he said last night.

THISDAY observed that aside the Super Eagles who posted relatively decent performances in all competitions in the last few years. All the other national teams have been abysmally poor in the outgoing year.

The AGM of the body is slated for Benin City on November 28, 2019.