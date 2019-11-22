DHL Launches Live Chat

As part of DHL Express’ commitment to innovation, the company has launched a unique Multi-channel Tool (MCT) that allows customers to interact with DHL Express via live chat and specialised email services.

The CEO of DHL Express Sub Saharan Africa, Hennie Heymans, said customers benefit from quicker response times and by interacting with the company with the channels that are most convenient to them. The deployment of MCT is a great step towards our goal on continuously improving our customers’ experience.

“A recent CMO study found that 85 per cent of respondents expect a seamless omni-channel service from companies, where they can interact using their preferred channel. This tool offers just that, and provides personalised service in real time that eliminates long waiting times and potential frustration.”

He explained that customers could use the live chat option on a mobile device or on the DHL Express website and receive assistance with self-help options online.

“Live chat is the popular choice of many customers due to its fast response times.”

A report by Communications Technology Company (COMM100) of over 45 million chat interactions in 2018 revealed an 83 per cent customer satisfaction rating, which highlighted the importance of including a live chat function in the tool.

Another benefit of live chat is that it can eliminate the issues that come from bad connections, which can cause distorted spoken messages.

For customers who would prefer to communicate via more formal channels, DHL Express’ MCT also offers a specialised email service where customers can send their queries.

“The key to success is making sure that we are available at every touch point that is convenient for the customer,” Heymans added.