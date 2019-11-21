NDPHC Embarks on Construction of 10 Power Generation Plants

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) has said that it has embarked on the construction of 10 power generation plants to improve on the volume of electricity being generated in the country.

The General Manager, Environment and Community Relations of NDPHC, Eze Odigbo, disclosed this at the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Scoping Workshop of the Akurba 330/132KV Substation Project in Lafia, Nasarawa State Thursday.

Odigbo, who was represented at the workshop by a deputy director in the department, Olajide Olubunmi, explained that out of the 10 power generation plants embarked upon by the company, eight have been completed, while the remaining two were under construction.

He however explained to the audience that the reason why the 10 power generation plants embarked upon by NDPHC were all sited in the southern part of the country was because of the availability of gas in the southern part of the country which is at the moment not found in the north.

He stated that the company has also constructed 121 transmission/substations across the country, even as he added that the NDPHC has as well carried out 291 projects for the distribution of the energy generated to consumers with one of the projects sited in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

In a paper presented at the workshop by the Manager, Transmission of the company, Umar Abubakar Modibbo, he said that the Lafia substation, which is 95% completed, would be capable of supplying 23 hours of electricity to Lafia metropolis and its environs when inaugurated.

He said: “NDPHC has installed nine transformers in the Lafia substation to convert the energy transmitted to it for onward transmission to consumers.”

Modibo enumerated some benefits derivable by the state from the Akurba substation to include rapid growth in the socio-economic activities by way of attracting foreign investors who will in turn create jobs which will eventually change the standard of living of residents in the state.