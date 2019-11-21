FG to Boost Local Capacity with e-Government Training Centre

By Emma Okonji

In a bid to fulfill its promise to develop local capacity skills among Nigerian youths, the federal government has launched an e-Government Training Centre in Abuja and a brand new 36 seater Hyundai bus as well as a 260 KVA generator set to provide uninterrupted electricity to the centre.

The centre, which is located at the premises of the Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN), was built and donated to Nigerian government by the Korean government through the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) for the capacity building of e-Government in Nigeria.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Patanmi, performed the launch ceremony recently at the Public Service Institute of Nigeria in Abuja.

Pantami conveyed President Muhammadu Buhari’s appreciation to the Republic of Korea Government and her Ambassador to Nigeria, H.E Major Gen. Lee In-tae (Rtd.) for this intervention, adding that the e-Government Centre would go a long way in bridging the gap in the training and retraining needs of Civil Servants in Nigeria.

The minister reiterated that President Muhammadu Buhari on October 17, 2019 re-designated the Ministry of Communication to Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy to allow for the expansion of the scope of the Ministry and it’s Parastatals toward changing the perceptions of Nigerians about the role and mandate of the Ministry in alignment with global best practice and the federal government’s Economic Recovery Growth Plan (ERGP).

He noted that retaining the former name would mean that, “the Ministry was more on how to provide ICT but with the new nomenclature, the Ministry will now convert ICT and utilise it for economic benefits for both individual level and official purposes,” adding that, “ICT today is not just about socialisation or conveying a message but how we can utilise it to promote our economy.”

Patanmi, said e-Government was all about digital economy and that is why the Ministry and its Parastatals have been mandated to implement e-Government in Nigeria and Federal Executive Council has approved e-government master plan for the country.