Dickson: 12 PDP Loyalists Killed in Nembe Violence

Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

Bayelsa state Governor, Seriake Dickson, wednesday said that the death toll in last Saturday’s governorship election violence that engrossed Nembe Local Government Area of the state, had risen to 12, while the figures of those injured had increased to 93.

Dickson who stated this during the State Executive Council meeting in Government House, Yenagoa, maintained that the election was a coup against the country’s democracy.

To this end, a minute’s silence was observed at the Executive Council in memory of those killed during the electioneering period in the area.

On the preparations for the transition programme, Dickson noted that regardless of the outcome of the guber poll, it was incumbent on his administration to work towards handing over the baton of leadership come February 2020.

“In view of the fact that many Bayelsans in different places but most particularly, in Nembe were mowed down even before the election. Twelve of them have been confirmed dead. The Commissioner for Health was telling me the number of those injured has increased to 93 and some of them are in critical conditions. “You have seen how it has all ended. You have seen how what was supposed to be an election turned out to be a charade and what has been done to our people.

“I want to thank you all for showing the example of peace in all the areas that you functioned. The difference between a democracy and a dictatorship is that in our own system, there’s a definite terminal date.

“So, irrespective of the outcome, irrespective of the way and manner the election went, even when the outcome was not what we deserved, we have a duty as an Executive Council to prepare the state for transition.” He therefore charged members of the council, particularly Chairman of the Transition Committee to work hard in documenting the achievements of the restoration government including proposed programmes for the next government to capture them in next year’s budget.

Dickson who urged Council members to work till the terminal date of the present administration, said their contributions would be recorded in history.