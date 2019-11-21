Court Nullifies Creation of Four Additional Emirates in Kano

By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

A Kano State High Court on Thursday nullified the creation of four additional first-class emirates and their emirs by the state government.

The presiding judge, Justice Usman Na’Abba, said the law that provided for the creation of the emirate was not properly enacted, based on the provision of section 101 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

Justice Na’Abba said the Kano State House of Assembly had violated the provision of Section 101 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), which allows the assembly to make laws.

He then declared the law creating the emirates null and void, saying the petition for the creation of the emirate was faulty.

On May 8, 2019, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje had assented to the bill for the creation of the four additional emirates.

Earlier, Rabiu Gwarzo, a member of the state assembly, had filed a suit challenging the creation of the new emirates.